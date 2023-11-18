Taylor Swift has postponed Saturday’s concert in Brazil for “extreme temperatures” in the wake of the death of an attendee at her Friday night show and numerous attendees appearing desperate for water at that performance. Swift announced the news in an Instagram story.

The city has been plagued by high temperatures and heat indexes that have soared to 130 degrees. On Friday, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides died after passing out before Swift’s first concert in the city.

Swift explained, “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.”

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first,” she concluded.

Swift wrote late Friday that she was “shattered” by the death of Benevides. In an Instagram story the night of that show, she shared, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she concluded.

A number of fans became sick during Friday night’s show, which prompted Swift to stop performing while she made sure they were given water. Following the tragic incident, Justice Minister Flavio Dino announced that fans will be allowed to bring water bottles into concerts.

He tweeted, “From today onwards, as determined by the Consumer Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice, WATER bottles for personal use, in suitable material, will be allowed to enter shows. And companies producing shows with high heat exposure must provide free drinking water in easily accessible ‘hydration islands.’”

“The measure takes effect immediately. The Ordinance will be edited in a maximum of 1 hour. It will be posted here for details. The National Consumer Secretariat will take the appropriate measures for inspection, with the collaboration of States and Municipalities, as well as action by the Police, if necessary,” Flavio Dino added.

A partir de hoje, por determinação da Secretaria do Consumidor do Ministério da Justiça, será permitida a entrada de garrafas de ÁGUA de uso pessoal, em material adequado, em espetáculos. E as empresas produtoras de espetáculos com alta exposição ao calor deverão disponibilizar… — Flávio Dino 🇧🇷 (@FlavioDino) November 18, 2023

The heat wave plaguing Brazil has been attributed to both El Niño and a global rise in temperatures. Brazilians have been battling desperately high temperatures since July.