Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Friday Night Brazil Concert: ‘I Feel Overwhelmed by Grief’

Taylor Swift mourned a fan in Brazil who died Friday night before the singer’s show in Rio de Janeiro.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” Swift wrote in a statement posted as an Instagram Story.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she continued.

Taylor Swift on Instagram

Swift didn’t provide further details about the fan’s death. But according to Brazil’s Folha De S. Paolo, she was 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides, who succumbed to heat exhaustion amid extreme heat in Rio, where the local heat index has exceeded a staggering 130 degrees multiple times this week.

Swift played her first of three “Eras Tour” shows in the Brazilian city Friday, which marks almost the halfway point of her more-than-120 date international tour. Friday night’s show marks show No. 61. After last weekend’s mashup of “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” with “Out of the Woods (Taylor’s Version),” fans are eager to see which surprise songs she will play next.