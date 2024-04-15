Ryan Gosling hosted arguably an all-time great “SNL” episode, beginning with a new alien abduction sketch with Kate McKinnon, followed immediately by a monologue in which he sang a Ken-ified version of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.” And according to Swift herself, it might just seep into her tour performances.

As Gosling hit the 30 Rock stage on Saturday, he explained that he was there to promote his upcoming movie “The Fall Guy,” in which he stars opposite Emily Blunt, meaning he wouldn’t make any jokes about “Barbie,” or his character Ken.

“Because it’s not funny,” he deadpanned. “Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep.”

To really commit to the break-up, Gosling took a seat at the piano, and began singing a new version of “All Too Well,” with lyrics based on Ken. Naturally, Gosling had his Fauxjo Mojo Mink Coat on hand to perform in. Eventually, he was even joined by Emily Blunt, who switched up the lyrics to be about her own most recent character, in “Oppenheimer.”

And, having seen the performance, Taylor Swift was truly impressed, joking that she might even adopt some of those lyrics herself.

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour,” she wrote in an Instagram story, alongside the video. “This monologue is everything.”

She ended her post with emojis of hands making a heart, as well as the applause hands.

The performance was one of the few during the episode where Gosling didn’t crack up (though he did nearly miss grabbing his microphone from off the piano after putting his coat on, which he did visibly notice).