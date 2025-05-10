Taylor Swift Subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively Legal War to Create ‘Tabloid Clickbait,’ Rep Says

A rep for Taylor Swift quickly denounced her client being subpoenaed in the ongoing legal battle between “It Ends With Us” stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as “creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Swift is friends with Lively, but her only involvement in the film was as permitting the use of her song “My Tears Ricochet” in the domestic abuse drama, her spokesperson told TheWrap.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release,” the spokesperson said in a statement, citing Swift’s blockbuster Eras 2024 tour.

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the statement concluded.

On Thursday, Lively’s attorney Mike Gottlieb confirmed that the actress will take the stand and testify in her upcoming trial with Baldoni. Lively claims she was the victim of sexual harassment and pursuit of a smear campaign, and Baldoni has countered with a lawsuit alleging defamation and civil extortion.

Gottlieb said that additional witnesses would back Lively’s claims, but did not mention any by name.



