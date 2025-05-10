Taylor Swift Subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively Legal War to Create ‘Tabloid Clickbait,’ Rep Says

The singer permitted the use of her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the “It Ends With Us” soundtrack

taylor-swift-getty
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. (Credit: Gotham/WireImage)

A rep for Taylor Swift quickly denounced her client being subpoenaed in the ongoing legal battle between “It Ends With Us” stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as “creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Swift is friends with Lively, but her only involvement in the film was as permitting the use of her song “My Tears Ricochet” in the domestic abuse drama, her spokesperson told TheWrap.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release,” the spokesperson said in a statement, citing Swift’s blockbuster Eras 2024 tour.

Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship game on Jan. 26 (Credit: Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
Read Next
Taylor Swift Laughs Off Being Booed at Super Bowl: 'What's Going On?' | Video

“Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case,” the statement concluded.

On Thursday, Lively’s attorney Mike Gottlieb confirmed that the actress will take the stand and testify in her upcoming trial with Baldoni. Lively claims she was the victim of sexual harassment and pursuit of a smear campaign, and Baldoni has countered with a lawsuit alleging defamation and civil extortion.

Gottlieb said that additional witnesses would back Lively’s claims, but did not mention any by name.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni (Getty Images)
Read Next
Blake Lively Will Testify Against Justin Baldoni in 'It Ends With Us' Harassment Trial, Lawyer Says


Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap including a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award in 2023 for her profile of trans pioneer Marlene Parker. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be…

Comments