It’s once again time to figure out where the best sources of live streaming are for the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift released a YouTube short on Thursday, marking the two-week (or fortnight) countdown until she returns to the European leg of her stadium tour in Paris. Naturally, eagle-eyed Swifties have spotted clues about a possible addition of “The Tortured Poets Department” set.

In the video, filtered with a sepia tone, Swift is shown rehearsing familiar sets from the Eras tour. However, one shot in particular shows her leaning on a railing that looks like it contains the logo for “TTPD” — particularly the ‘PD’ at the end. It also looks like she might be wearing a certain “lilac skirt that fits [her] like skin” in that same shot. The boots also look like those worn in the “Fortnight” music video.

A following shot includes the singer rehearsing what looks to be a new number, since her background dancers have new canes and black top hats. In the next shot, Swift can be seen sitting on a stool in a flannel singing into what looks like a white microphone. She famously, meticulously uses mics coded to the corresponding eras sets — such as a wooden one for “folklore” and “evermore,” a blue one for “1989” and a black one with a red snake-like handle for “reputation.”

Taylor Swift rehearses for The Eras Tour in a YouTube Short (YouTube)

Still, other scenes do look familiar, like the giant parachute fans from the “Lover” opening of the tour, the mossy piano from “evermore,” the glass boxes from “reputation” and the fluffy clouds from “Midnights.”

Swift’s eleventh album has only been out for one week, but it broke streaming records in the first day of its release as well as after five days on Spotify, when the double album, “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,” hit 1 billion streams across its 31 songs.

Taylor Swift resumes her European leg of the Eras Tour in Paris on May 9.