Taylor Swift Gives First Look at ‘Tortured Poets’ Pro-Shoot in ‘Eras Tour: The Final Show’ Trailer Drop

The new iteration of the concert film will be available to stream Dec. 12

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Rogers Centre on November 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour" at Rogers Centre on Nov. 14, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario ( Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift dropped the official trailer for her new concert film, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” which included footage of her entire setlist.

On Monday, the pop star released the trailer for the full-concert film, which was directed by Glenn Weiss and captured her final “Eras Tour” stop in Vancouver, B.C. back in December 2024.

So, fans who may’ve only experienced the record-breaking tour via Swift’s first concert film are in for a real treat, as “The Final Show” includes her “The Tortured Poets Department” set — which was not included in 2023 film, given the album had not been released yet. Songs featured in the “Tortured Poets” set include “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Fortnight,” “So High School” and “But Daddy I Love Him.”

The new concert film was produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions. “The Final Show” hits Disney+ later this month alongside a new, six-episode docuseries, titled “The End of an Era” — which gives Swifties “an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her record-breaking tour thrilled fans around the world,” per the streamer.

Watch the new trailer for “The Final Show” above.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show” and “The End of an Era” begin streaming on Disney+ Dec. 12. ABC will also air a special preview event featuring Episode 1 of “The End of an Era” and a one-hour presentation of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

"The Life of a Showgirl" (Credit: Taylor Swift/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
