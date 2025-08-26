Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Stirs Hysteria From Fans, Politicians and Ben Shapiro: ‘SEDATE ME’

Swifties and politicians alike flocked to social media Tuesday to send their congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement two years into the couple’s relationship.

The international pop superstar posted a joint Instagram post with her Kansas City Chiefs now fiancé, sharing five intimate pictures from their garden engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Swift wrote in the caption of her post, which she also attached with her song presumably about Kelce “So High School.”

While the engagement has been looming since Swift appeared on the tight end’s podcast “New Heights” earlier this month, Swifties did not expect the pop star to share so much of her love story online.

The post gained over a million likes in less than 10 minutes and has since taken the internet by storm. Swifties, who have been cheering for a fairytale ending for the 35-year-old artist, spread the news like wildfire.

I AM SO HAPPY FOR MY CLOSE AND PERSONAL FRIEND TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/O2gBDwphSa — pippa (@piptweets) August 26, 2025

Politicians also jumped on the virality of the engagement as a moment to spread awareness on their own agendas. Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur congratulated the 14-time Grammy Award winner and her Ohio native boyfriend before asking her audience to “protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid before it is too late.”

Conservative media pundit Ben Shapiro called the engagement “unironically an excellent thing,” encouraging other single people to follow suit.

My heartfelt congratulations to Ohio native Travis Kelce on his engagement to Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift. Now that I have your attention—we must do everything we can to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid before it is too late. People in both our states and… pic.twitter.com/t1vesALZgI — Rep. Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) August 26, 2025

This is unironically an excellent thing. I hope many other single people follow their example. https://t.co/i8REm4DN8R — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2025

The ever-dedicated Swifties celebrated their parasocial “mother” online. Many fans expressed that Swift’s manifestation powers and razor-sharp song lyrics paid off with the fairytale she always dreamed of.

“Taylor Swift is getting married. It’s someday. She found someone who actually treats her well,” one fan tweeted, quoting lyrics from Swift’s song “White Horse.”

Keep reading for more fan reactions:

never in my life did i think i would find out about taylor swift getting engaged via ESPN notification pic.twitter.com/pI6CrDTI6I — scout (@kendallscout) August 26, 2025

Taylor Swift is getting married. It’s someday. She found someone who actually treats her well. pic.twitter.com/cDmVnbfdMI — Doe (@imdoeproblem) August 26, 2025

me notifying everyone taylor swift is engaged pic.twitter.com/O90VAe6Yzq — remington (@remisversion) August 26, 2025

taylor is finally living her fairytale dreams that she would write songs about as a teenager someone SEDATE ME pic.twitter.com/NcQraMZkUZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 26, 2025

why is the tayvis engagement photo kinda giving this pic.twitter.com/QRPjoHs623 — Vulture (@vulture) August 26, 2025

how do i explain to my nervous system that i’m not being held at gunpoint and it’s just taylor swift announced her engagement? pic.twitter.com/x2aJxcuhsT — isabel (@tschairman) August 26, 2025

not to be parasocial but hearing that taylor swift is engaged genuinely made me so happy like.. she’s marrying the man she’s been writing songs about since she was a teenager immmmm😭 pic.twitter.com/qFeXKFeC2s — Jana ⊬ (@dyinofthelight) August 26, 2025

MANIFESTATION FINAL BOSS pic.twitter.com/QbaQvz80Dn — Taylor Swift Charts+ (@chartstswift) August 26, 2025

Taylor Swift bought her masters, announced an album and got engaged in 2025. pic.twitter.com/jrrd8nPQ0g — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) August 26, 2025