Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Stirs Hysteria From Fans, Politicians and Ben Shapiro: ‘SEDATE ME’

The billionaire pop star and Super Bowl-winning tight end’s joint Instagram post sharing the news hit a million likes in less than 10 minutes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged (Credit: Taylor Swift/Instagram)
Swifties and politicians alike flocked to social media Tuesday to send their congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement two years into the couple’s relationship.

The international pop superstar posted a joint Instagram post with her Kansas City Chiefs now fiancé, sharing five intimate pictures from their garden engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Swift wrote in the caption of her post, which she also attached with her song presumably about Kelce “So High School.”

While the engagement has been looming since Swift appeared on the tight end’s podcast “New Heights” earlier this month, Swifties did not expect the pop star to share so much of her love story online.

The post gained over a million likes in less than 10 minutes and has since taken the internet by storm. Swifties, who have been cheering for a fairytale ending for the 35-year-old artist, spread the news like wildfire.

Politicians also jumped on the virality of the engagement as a moment to spread awareness on their own agendas. Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur congratulated the 14-time Grammy Award winner and her Ohio native boyfriend before asking her audience to “protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid before it is too late.”

Conservative media pundit Ben Shapiro called the engagement “unironically an excellent thing,” encouraging other single people to follow suit.

The ever-dedicated Swifties celebrated their parasocial “mother” online. Many fans expressed that Swift’s manifestation powers and razor-sharp song lyrics paid off with the fairytale she always dreamed of.

“Taylor Swift is getting married. It’s someday. She found someone who actually treats her well,” one fan tweeted, quoting lyrics from Swift’s song “White Horse.”

