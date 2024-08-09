3rd Suspect Arrested in Thwarted Taylor Swift Austria Concert Terror Attack

Austrian authorities have arrested a third person suspected to be tied to the thwarted terror attack on Taylor Swift’s three canceled Vienna shows.

So far a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old, both Austrian citizens, have been taken into custody. The 19-year-old is the main conspirator, who authorities say plotted to take out bystanders who gathered outside of Ernst Happel Stadium, where the Grammy-winning singer’s concert was scheduled to take place.

Several dangerous items were retrieved, including explosive devices, chemicals and $21,000 in fake Euros. The 19-year-old was identified as an ISIS sympathizer, CNN reports, who sought to murder “as many people as possible” under Islamic State and al-Qaida ideologies.

Authorities arrested the third suspect, an 18-year-old Iraqi citizen, on Thursday, the Associated Press reported. They are also questioning 15-year-old boy, but have not moved forward with an arrest.

While the concerts were canceled, it didn’t stop Swifties from celebrating the pop star’s massive catalog. Thousands gathered Thursday on the Vienna streets, taking it upon themselves to play Swift’s most iconic songs.

Swift’s next tour stop will be at the Webley Stadium in London, where she will hit the stage five nights in a row, starting Aug. 15. She’ll make her stateside return with a three-night run at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

