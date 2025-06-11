Ted Danson Admits He Had to ‘Move On’ Quickly From George Wendt’s Death Due to Work Schedule: ‘Haven’t Started to Process It’ | Video

Ted Danson said he has still not processed the death of his “Cheers” co-star George Wendt, largely due to his busy work schedule.

“I think, I’m fine. And I have a big old hole and I haven’t started to process it,” he told Brett Goldstein on the “Where Everybody Knows Your Name” podcast on Wednesday.

Wendt who was 76, died his sleep at his home in Los Angeles on May 20. He was best known for his “Cheers” character Norm Peterson.

Danson fondly remembered Wendt’s appearance last August on the “Cheers”- centric podcast.”

“I feel totally complete with George, so I don’t have any regrets. And we were able to, Woody and I were able to sit down and have this great conversation with him early on with his podcast,” Danson said.

He added that while he feels complete with his relationship with the late actor, he has not taken the time to fully grieve Wendt’s death. “I was in the middle of working,” he said. “And I had to squelch. Had a little cry and then had to like, move on. So I haven’t really caught up with it. So when you ask me something, I may tear up.” Danson currently stars on the Netflix series “A Man on the Inside,” which began filming Season 2 on May 7.

Danson remembered Wendt as “a funny, unbelievable actor,” adding, “I could sit there and watch and laugh and we’ll continue to for a very long time.”

Goldstein shared that he was with Jason Sudeikis, Wendt’s nephew, in the “Ted Lasso” writers room when the news of his death broke.

“Jason and the writers sat and watched compilations of the best of Norm and told stories,” Goldstein said.

“I know from Jason they’re all wonderful stories, but he was also individually so lovely to all of us at ‘Ted Lasso,’” Goldstein shared. “He was so complimentary and lovely and you’re just like, ‘I can’t believe I’m talking to him.’ He was so very kind. And we saw him a few times over the years and he was nothing but lovely.”

You can watch the segment in the embedded video above. You can listen to the full episode of the “Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson” here.