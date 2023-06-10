Ted Kaczynski, the Notorious Unabomber, Dies in Prison at 81

Ted Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber who killed three people and injured 23 others via bombs sent through the mail, was found dead Saturday in his federal prison medical center cell in Butner, North Carolina. He was 81.

The cause of death was not immediately known, according to a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Before Kaczynski was transferred to the prison medical facility in 2021 due to poor health, he was previously held in Colorado’s maximum security facility, the federal Supermax prison, from May 1998 after being sentenced to four life sentences and an additional 30 years following his 17-year bombing campaign.

Widely considered America’s most prolific bomber, Kaczynski admitted to committing 16 bombings, which were either placed or mailed, throughout the period between 1978 and 1995. The bombs killed three people and injured 23 others.

