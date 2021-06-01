Ted Lasso Toasts the New England Patriots, Target and More in Twitter Challenge

Thanks to the internet, just about everyday is a holiday. Apparently, June 1 is National Say Something Nice Day, and Ted Lasso was more than ready to celebrate.

Yes, the fictional coach played by Jason Sudeikis on Apple TV+ has his own Twitter account, and just like on the show, he’s full of inspiration. So, to honor National Say Something Nice Day, Lasso opened his heart and his Twitter replies to the public.

“Apparently today is #SaySomethingNiceDay, so I’m turning Twitter roasts into Twitter toasts. Reply with #ToastMe below so I can say something nice about you!” Lasson tweeted.

Apparently today is #SaySomethingNiceDay, so I'm turning Twitter roasts into Twitter toasts. Reply with #ToastMe below so I can say something nice about you! — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Within hours, #ToastMe was trending on Twitter and Ted Lasso made good on his promise, toasting everyone from non-famous users to some of the biggest brands in the world.

Naturally, he toasted professional soccer teams. He may still be learning the ropes, but he’s clearly developed a love of the game.

“Y’all are my favorite Galaxy, except for the Milky Way of course,” Lasso tweeted at the LA Galaxy team. “Which is also my favorite chocolate bar.”

Y’all are my favorite Galaxy, except for the Milky Way of course. Which is also my favorite chocolate bar. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Y’all are the best Major League since Tom Berenger and Wesley Snipes came around. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Well I thought being a champion was impressive, but champions of champions? That’s like being a pink Starburst. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

But he also made sure to shout out some American sports teams as well. After all, those are what he’s more familiar with. In his toast to the New England Patriots, Lasso praised Bill Belichick specifically, saying his coaching style keeps Lasso focused, and his fashion choices are on point.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from Bill, it’s to do my job. And sleeves are weirdly overrated 🤔 — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

I haven’t been this entertained watchin’ something from Greece since Mamma Mia 2 — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Y’all make circlin’ the wagons look more fun than The Oregon Trail — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

In the process, Lasso made sure to make it clear that he is absolutely a feminist. The fictional coach toasted both Bumble, the dating app where women make the first move, and the Girls Who Code organization for giving women autonomy over both their dating lives and their futures.

Women messaging first? Y’all are geniuses. I’ve learned it’s sometimes better to just listen. And by sometimes I mean all times. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Putting the future in the hands of young girls? That’s a future I can’t wait to see! — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

You can check out some more of Ted Lasso’s best toasts below.

Cheers to the only place where you walk in to get detergent and leave with 17 candles and a Macho Man Randy Savage t-shirt. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

I still can’t believe y’all aren’t delivery. And I believe in almost everything. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Americanizin’ one of England’s most beloved treasures? It’s a dangerous game, but y’all are doing it as well as anyone I can think of… — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

In a world filled with social media, it’s nice to know that someone is still tagless. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Y’all been keeping me toasty and explorin’ since 98. Even though the most toasty explorin’ I’ve done recently is putting Marmite on my actual toast. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021

Y'all have made wearing glasses cooler than sliced bread. Which is impressive, considering how much I love sliced bread. — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) June 1, 2021