Ted Sarandos Says ‘Leo’ Sequel Being Considered In Wake of First Film’s Success

The Netflix co-CEO says they’re “kicking” the idea around

"Leo"
"Leo" (Netflix)

Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer of Netflix, briefly discussed Netflix’s animation output during today’s earnings call. A question came through about the success of “Leo,” and Sarandos admitted, among other things, that the company was already discussing a potential sequel. “We’re kicking around ‘Leo 2’ right now,” Sarandos said. “The animation team is firing on all cylinders.”

“Leo” opened against Disney’s “Wish” over the Thanksgiving break and wound up being the most-watched Netflix original animated feature ever. It stars Adam Sandler as a class pet who, in a bid to escape his terrarium, ends up counseling the kids on their various issues. The movie was appealing, with bright animation and a winning performance from Sandler. (Sandler has had a long-running and lucrative ongoing deal with Netflix, but this is his first animated feature with the streaming giant.)

Read Next
How Netflix Became the Unlikely King of Feature Animation

“Look, I think ‘Leo’ resonated for the same reason ‘The Sea Beast’ did last year. People love it. And they do watch it over and over again, which drives engagement and attachment,” Sarandos said. “’Leo’ and ‘The Sea Beast’ are proof points that we can create original IP in the animated space. I’m super thrilled with ‘Leo.’”

When TheWrap talked to “Leo” filmmakers Robert Marianetti and David Wachtenheim (who directed alongside Robert Smigel), they said part of the appeal of creating an original property was the opportunity to possibly do sequels. All three filmmakers have said they have some ideas should there be another installment.

“Nimona,” another Netflix animated original feature, was nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar earlier today and there is a robust 2024 line-up of animated features, which includes “That Christmas” (based on a script by Richard Curtis), “Ultraman: Rising,” Roald Dahl adaptation “The Twits,” and “Spellbound,” which Sarandos mentioned today as being a big priority, their first feature from a new agreement with Skydance Animation.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Read Next
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Director Sam Fell on How Technology Helped the Sequel 23 Years in the Making

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.