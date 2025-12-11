‘Ted’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere at Peacock | Photos

“Ted” is coming back for a new season on Peacock.

The Seth MacFarlane-led series about an R-rated teddy bear brought to life by a childhood wish will return for a second season on March 5. The first season of the prequel broke records at Peacock, becoming the streamer’s most-watched original title.

The “Ted” Peacock series is a prequel to MacFarlane’s R-rated 2010s movies “Ted” and “Ted 2.” The films follow Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett and MacFarlane as Ted, a foul-mouthed teddy bear John wished to life as a young boy. The TV series goes back to the ’90s, placing John (now played by Max Burkholder) and Ted (still voiced by MacFarlane) in high school for a whole new set of misadventures.

The second season of “Ted” takes place in 1994 as John and Ted enter their senior year in Boston. Also returning for the new season are John’s parents, Matty (Scott Grimes) and Susan (Alanna Ubach), as well as John’s college-aged cousin, Blaire (Giorgia Whigham).

On top of voicing Ted, MacFarlane serves as a writer, executive producer, director and co-showrunner on the series. Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh are additional writers, EPs and co-showrunners on the series. Other executive producers on the series — which is produced by UCP, Fuzzy Door and MRC — are Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark and Aimee Carlson.

Alongside the live-action prequel, Peacock previously announced an animated sequel series to the original “Ted” films. MacFarlane and Wahlberg will return for the series, as will Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth from the movies.

You can check out photos from the new season of “Ted” below. All episodes of “Ted” Season 2 release on March 5, 2026 on Peacock.

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire, Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John (Peacock)

Max Burkholder as John and Seth MacFarlane as Ted (Peacock)

Alanna Ubach as Susan, Scott Grimes as Matty, Giorgia Whigham as Blaire, Max Burkholder as John and Seth MacFarlane as Ted (Peacock)

Seth MacFarlane as Ted (Peacock)