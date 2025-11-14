7 Best New Movies Streaming on Peacock Right Now

Several great films arrive on Peacock this November, including movies from directors like Christopher Nolan, Justin Lin and Steven Spielberg. “One Battle After Another” stars Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor both feature in movies hitting the service this month, as does one of Jon M. Chu’s pre-“Wicked” features (with ties to another new release).

Here are the seven best new movies to watch on Peacock this November.

Warner Bros. “Dunkirk” Christopher Nolan’s first World War II movie, “Dunkirk,” sees the director in full form with a technically precise, temporally radical triptych set during the Dunkirk evacuation. Following different perspectives on land, sea and sky, Nolan’s 10th directorial effort gives audiences a relentless view of a single WWII event, piling on the tension through strong visuals and expert craft. I don’t know that you can call any Nolan film “underrated” (“Dunkirk” went on to win three Oscars out of eight nominations), but this one perhaps gets overlooked more than most from the director’s modern era. Read Next

“Fast Five” (Universal Pictures) “Fast Five” The “Fast and Furious” franchise has never been known for its consistency. After a successful first outing in 2001, the franchise limped along for a time, suffering various reboots and changes in perspective before it settled into the series it would eventually become. Lately, the films have suffered from a creative crisis, with behind-the-camera drama and beyond poor plotting taking this series from drag race to simple drag. Despite ending “Fast X” on what was intended as a massive cliffhanger for a multi-part finale, this series has seemingly stalled out, with the final installment nowhere in sight. But for a brief, glorious moment, the “Fast and Furious” franchise was an absolute, unironic joy. That moment started with “Fast Five,” Justin Lin’s third entry in the series and still the best “F&F” movie yet. “Fast Five” establishes everything this series would be going forward (for better and for worse), dropping these diesel-fueled criminals into larger-than-life scenarios where they share more in common with superheroes than street racers. Lin steers into the skid of this franchise’s absurdity, finding a perfect balance of ridiculousness and genuinely well-crafted action. It seems unlikely that this series will ever be this good again — but, in fairness, that’s a decently high bar.

Universal “Girls Trip” “Girls Trip” quickly became a sensation upon release in 2017, and for good reason. The hilarious comedy — directed by Malcolm D. Lee and written by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver with a story co-credit from Erica Rivinoja — features an incredible dynamic from its central performers Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah. “Girls Trip” is a hilarious ride, perfect for a streaming watch (or rewatch) while you’re spending your holiday off.

“Jurassic Park” (Universal Pictures) “Jurassic Park” Every month “Jurassic Park” joins a streaming service is a month where it’s one of the best new movies in that library. Steven Spielberg’s brilliant 1993 blockbuster manages to tell both a thrilling adventure story and a compelling sci-fi fable without ever sacrificing intelligence for excitement (or vice versa). Some may call the effects dated, and they are certainly of their time, but there is not a moment in “Jurassic Park” that doesn’t still play like magic rendered on the big screen. This film is an all-timer, and one that always deserves another rewatch. Read Next

Lionsgate “Now You See Me 2” This November is a good time to watch “Now You See Me 2.” The close-up magic crime movie has a few ties to the month’s new releases. After a nearly decade-long gap, a sequel (finally titled “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t”) hit theaters on Nov. 14. It’s also connected to the much-anticipated “Wicked: Fr Good,” as “Now You See Me 2” was the last movie directed by Jon M. Chu before he really made a name for himself with “Crazy Rich Asians.” Chu brings a nice flair to the magic sequences throughout this entry, with a playing card heist in particular being a delightful moment — and likely the franchise’s most recognizable scene. While “controversial” may not be the right word, the “Now You See Me” duology (now, a trilogy) has definitely faced a mixed reception over time, with some critics panning them for being messy bores and others begging for more trips to the magic camp. With the franchise now being more than a decade old, there’s certain to be a generational divide present here. Before you watch “Now You Don’t” in theaters, definitely check out these first two films on Peacock to see if the magic works on you.

“Paddington” (StudioCanal) “Paddington” I’m probably not the first to tell you that “Paddington” is a delight, and a film far better than you might initially expect. Paul King brings masterful direction to this London-set story about an optimistic and endlessly kind bear, making it enjoyable to children and adults alike. King made pure joy with these first entries in this franchise, with a perfectly calibrated cast that can make you laugh out loud and melt your heart without skipping a beat. If you haven’t seen it yet, you should take this opportunity to look at the adorable Paddington Bear puppet that was created for his West End stage musical. I would like to meet him and call him my friend.