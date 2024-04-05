You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” has nabbed its highest rating in over a year, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The April 3 episode of the spin-off reality series, now in its third season on MTV, averaged a 0.29 rating among adults 18-49 and scored a 1.92 share in the same demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data. The episode boosted the show to score its highest rating and share in over a year, since Season 2, Episode 5 premiered in January 2023.

The episode saw a 79% uptick in ratings when compared to the Season 3 average rating of 0.16, and was up 70% when compared to the season’s average share of 1.13.

In addition to seeing growth over its season-to-date average thus far, the installment also ranked as the No. 1 most-watched cable entertainment telecast in its time period as it aired on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The third season of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which premiered Wednesday, March 13, reunites couples from “Teen Mom” as they work to heal their past traumas and form healthy relationships.

Season 3 couples include Maci and Taylor McKinney, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jade Cline and Sean Austin, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge, Cheyenne and Zach Davis, Kayla Sessler and Ryan Leigh, Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall, Briana Dejesus, Leah Messer and Kiaya Elliot.

As the couples reconvene in Cartagena, Colombia — the show’s first internal destination — relationship coaches Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez guide the moms and dads through obstacles in their romantic endeavors after facing struggles — from addiction to intergenerational trauma and infidelity — over the past decade.

Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage and Larry Musnik serve as executive producers for the show for MTV.

New episodes of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” debut Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.