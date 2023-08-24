Does a Hit ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Mean Paramount Can Revive the Franchise? | Chart

If audiences are tired of reboots and sequels, that hasn’t stopped them from flocking to see the latest “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie. Even as anticipated tentpoles like “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” have failed to break even at the box office, Paramount’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” managed to recoup half its $70 million budget five days after its release.

The animated movie’s success isn’t totally surprising given its comparatively small budget and stacked cast. But given that the last film featuring this IP, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,” reportedly lost