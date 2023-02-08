Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of “Tehran,” the global espionage thriller starring Niv Sultan and Glenn Close. Emmy-winning “House” star Hugh Laurie is the newest addition to the ensemble cast.

“Tehran,” which launched on Apple TV+ last summer, follows a Mossad hacker-agent named Tamar (Sultan) who infiltrates Tehran using a false identity. At the close of Season 2, she goes rogue following the loss of a close ally; in Season 3, she must once again reinvent herself to earn back Mossad’s support in order to survive.

In the new season, Laurie will play Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Other cast additions include Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei. Along with Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shila Omm will also return. Production is already underway.

“‘Tehran’ is a nonstop thrill ride that has hooked fans around the globe. Like viewers everywhere, we can’t wait for another heart-pounding season from Dana, Shula, Danny, Tony, and the rest of the creative team,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international programming for Apple TV+. “We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season.”

“Tehran” is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by co-creator Daniel Syrkin. The series is executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Moshe Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

Laurie is repped by WME, Hamilton Hodell in the UK and attorney is Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.