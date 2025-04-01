NBCUniversal Appoints Javier Pons to Chief Content Officer and Head of Telemundo Studios

NBCUniversal is elevating Javier Pons to chief content officer and head of Telemundo Studios. In this new role, Pons will report directly to Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Pons joined Telemundo last year as the executive vice president of Telemundo Studios. As CCO and head of studios, he will continue to lead development and production of scripted content while also leading the company’s entertainment division. Specifically, he will focus on the development and production of unscripted content, daily shows and live specials.

“Since his arrival to Telemundo, Javier has delivered great results and strengthened Telemundo Studios’ position for the future. I’m excited to see him apply his vast experience in production and media management to his new expanded role as chief content officer,” Fernandez said in a Tuesday statement. “He is an accomplished media executive, and I’m confident he will continue to excel in this expanded leadership role as he brings his expertise and creativity to our entertainment division while continuing to oversee our studios.”

“It is a privilege to be able to expand my role to oversee Telemundo’s award-winning entertainment division. I am grateful for the opportunity to join a team of professionals that have redefined Hispanic entertainment,” Pons added. “I look forward to working together across studios and entertainment to continue to develop and produce the most innovative, contemporary and engaging content in Spanish-language media.”

Prior to joining Telemundo, Pons served as the general director of Globomedia, one of Spain’s top production companies, and head of TV at The Mediapro Studio. In these roles, he led the creation of several series such as “Nasdrovia” for Movistar, “Iron Hand” for Netflix and “The Boarding School: Las Cumbres” for Prime Video. He was also involved in co-producing critically acclaimed films such as “Official Competition” starring Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Oscar Martínez, and “The Good Boss” written and directed by Fernando León and starring Javier Bardem.