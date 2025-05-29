Telemundo Launches ‘Caso Cerrado’ FAST Channel

Telemundo and Dr. Ana María Polo’s courtroom drama series “Caso Cerrado” is coming to streaming with its own 24/7 free, ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel.

The offering, which will air over 800 hours of the show’s programming, will be available for U.S. audiences on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Fubo, Fire TV, Freevee, Google TV, LG channels, TCL, Comcast, Plex and Xumo.

“Telemundo’s ‘Caso Cerrado’ is one of Hispanic media’s most iconic franchises with enduring fandom and new audiences discovering the courtroom drama via viral moments across digital and social platforms,” Telemundo streaming executive vice president Romina Rosado said in a statement. “With more than 26 million dedicated fans and nearly 100 million average monthly views on social media, the demand for this iconic series continues to grow.”

The launch of the “Caso Cerrado” FAST channel comes on the heels of the show’s 24th anniversary and is part of Telemundo’s strategy to meet the evolving viewing habits of U.S. Hispanics — primarily the 32 million bilingual Latinos ages 18 to 49 who are driving demand for free, on-demand content.

There are currently more than 63 million Latinos in the U.S. today, with projections indicating that 1 in 5 Americans will be Latino by 2030.

“Caso Cerrado” is the latest FAST channel to join the Telemundo lineup, following Telemundo Al Día, which offers news, entertainment, reality, and sports); Noticias Telemundo Ahora, which provides 24/7 Spanish-language news for millennials and Gen Z; and Telemundo Acción, which features high-energy action series.