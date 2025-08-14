Telemundo Launches Sports-Focused FAST Channel ‘Deportes Ahora’

Telemundo is expanding its free, ad-supported streaming channel lineup with “Deportes Ahora,” a new 24/7 Spanish-language sports offering launching on Thursday.

“Deportes Ahora” will be available on Peacock, Xumo Play, the NBC News FAST Hub and Telemundo.com starting Aug. 14, with some content livestreaming on YouTube. Over the coming months, it will roll out on additional platforms.

It will feature over 50 hours of new Spanish-language content weekly, including original programming, live shows and select live sporting events, including Básquetbol LATAM, MMA events, bare-knuckle boxing and Pro-Paddle League.

Talent appearing on the FAST channel includes Andres Cantor, Carlota Vizmanos, Diego Balado and Luis Omar Tapia, who will expand their Premier League coverage; Jorge Calvo, José Luis López Salido, and Miguel Gurwitz, who will provide additional Liga MX content; and Isabella Echeverrim who will supplement U.S. Soccer programming.

New daily live shows will include the sports news program “Telemundo Deportes Al Día” at 1 p.m. ET hosted by Carmen Boquín; debate and analysis program “Puesta a Punto” at 6 p.m. ET, and late night sports program “El Pelotazo Ahora” at 11 p.m. ET hosted by Diego Arrioja, Pablo Mariño and Verónica Rodríguez with regular contributions by Adriana Monsalve.

It will also offer original programming around key sports properties, such as Fútbol MX, Fútbol US Soccer and Tercer Tiempo Ahora, Zona de la Premier League, Historias y Leyendas de la Premier League, Previa de la Premier League, Repaso de la Premier League, Campeones de la Premier League.

Additionally, it will include weekly original offerings such as “Panorama Deportivo,” a comprehensive look at the U.S. sports landscape hosted by Jorge Calvo; “Somos o No Somos,” an opinion-driven talk show hosted by Gurwitz; and “Mundo PX Sports,” which offers news, highlights, exclusive interviews and mini-docs.

“With Telemundo ‘Deportes Ahora,’ we’re giving Hispanic audiences another way to connect with the sports they love, complementing our sports offering and enhancing their viewing experience on the road to World Cup and beyond,” Telemundo Sports executive vice president Joaquin Duro said in a statement.

There are currently more than 63 million Latinos in the U.S. today, with projections indicating that 1 in 5 Americans will be Latino by 2030. Telemundo estimates that 32 million bilingual Latinos ages 18 to 49 are driving demand for free, on-demand content.

In addition to Deportes Ahora, Telemundo’s FAST lineup includes the news, entertainment, reality and sports channel Telemundo Al Día, the 24/7 Spanish-language news channel Noticias Telemundo Ahora, the high-energy action series channel Telemundo Acción and the courtroom show channel Caso Cerrado.



