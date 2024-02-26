Gemma Garcia to Lead Telemundo News Division 

Award-winning journalist and veteran news executive Gemma Garcia has been tapped to lead Telemundo’s news division as executive vice president of news.

Garcia will report directly to chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Luis Fernández. Most recently, she was the head of news at RTVE Play, the over-the-top media service of Radio Televisión Española, which is Spain’s largest public media company.

“Gemma brings impeccable news judgment, invaluable experience as an innovative news leader and an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality journalism for the Latino community,” Fernandez said in a statement. “I’ve known Gemma for many years, and I have no doubt her unparalleled leadership, rigor and journalistic passion will help Noticias Telemundo grow our reach and strengthen our brand among Latino audiences.”

Garcia has over 30 years of experience in broadcast and digital newsrooms in the U.S. and Spain. She will be responsible for Telemundo’s news programming across all platforms. In her new role, Garcia will oversee Noticias Telemundo’s news programming, editorial units, digital news, and newsgathering activities in the U.S. and Latin America.

Garcia will also be leading coverage of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election and the production of news specials focused on the election.

“I am thrilled to return to Noticias Telemundo at this critical time for our community to reaffirm our commitment to rigorous and balanced news coverage across all platforms under our motto – las cosas como son, or telling it like it is,” Garcia said in a statement. “As we approach historic presidential elections in both the United States and Mexico, I look forward to working with the best team of news professionals in Spanish-language television to continue to give Latinos a voice and provide them with all the news and resources they need to make well-informed decisions.”

Garcia also previously served as Telemundo’s senior vice president of digital news. From 2019 to 2022, Garcia served as vice president for network and digital news, overseeing the network’s editorial strategy and day-to-day operations.

Under Garcia’s direction, Noticias Telemundo newscasts won several Emmy awards including outstanding newscast or news magazine in Spanish in 2021. Garcia first joined the network in 2016 as an executive producer from Spanish television broadcaster TVE.