NBCUniversal Names Luis Fernández Telemundo Enterprises Chairman

NBCUniversal has appointed Luis Fernández as the new chairman of its Telemundo Enterprises division.

Fernández, who returns to Telemundo after retiring in 2021, will report to NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, Luis has time and again shown visionary leadership, building and growing the most successful Spanish language media organizations in the United States and overseas,” Conde said in a statement. “At this moment in Telemundo’s storied history, we are so fortunate to have someone of Luis’s experience and stature to rejoin our team and excited about what the future holds for Telemundo and its audiences under his leadership.”

Fernandez most recently served as president of Noticias Telemundo.

Before that, he was chief executive officer of Radio Television Española (RTVE), Spain’s state-owned public radio and television corporation, where he supervised television, radio and digital divisions. He also worked as president of Univision Entertainment and Univision Studios, developing some of the highest-rated broadcast and social media programs during a historic ratings period for the company, and Real Madrid’s international CEO, where he played a key role in expanding the soccer organization’s international reach.

Additionally, Fernández has held leadership positions at Canal +, Telecinco, Cadena SER, Radio EL PAÍS and Cadena COPE.

“As our communities are increasingly playing a greater role in American culture, politics, sports and commerce, this is our time to meet the moment,” Fernández said in a statement.

Fernández succeeds Beau Ferrari, who has served in the role of Telemundo Enterprises chairman for the last three years and will transition to be senior advisor to Conde.

During his tenure, Ferrari led the expansion and distribution of the leading producer of Spanish-language scripted content in the United States, now in over 150 countries.

“Under Beau’s successful leadership, Telemundo has remained a highly influential voice to Spanish-speaking audiences throughout the nation,” Conde added. “He has led Telemundo during a transformative time. He and the team delivered innovative content across all platforms and record financial results. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role.”