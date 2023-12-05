Tracy Underwood Promoted to ABC Signature President

Tracy Underwood has been promoted to president of ABC Signature, the company announced Tuesday

The longtime Disney studio exec, who has been at the entertainment giant since 2010, replaces former president Jonnie Davis, who departed the role in July. Underwood will now oversee development for the studios’ drama, comedy and limited series, as well as the current slate.

After previously reporting to Davis as EVP of creative affairs at ABC Signature, Underwood will now report to Disney Television Studios president Eric Schrier, who also serves as Disney Entertainment’s president of Global Original TV Strategy. Underwood’s previous position will not be filled and SVP of drama development Susan Lewis and SVP of comedy development Danny Feldheim will continue to report into her as SVP of series Sydnee Rimes also reports to her.

“As a proven leader at ABC Signature, Tracy has been an instrumental force behind the studio’s development of award-winning and culture-piercing series for over a decade,” Schrier said in a statement. In this new role leading the studio, Tracy will build on her excellent relationships with our creative and platform partners to grow the studio’s legacy of producing undeniable television.”

First working as VP of drama development at the studio in 2010, Underwood was instrumental in the launch of ABC Signature in 2012, which initially focused its attention on cable, broadcast and streaming scripted series. She served as SVP of ABC Signature until the division was folded into ABC Studios in 2020, leading Underwood to be named EVP of creative affairs.

“I’d like to thank Dana Walden for her extraordinary leadership and Eric Schrier for entrusting me with the opportunity to step into this role,” Underwood said. “The prospect of leading the studio that I’ve called home for over 10 years is a professional dream come true. Along with the exceptional teams, we will continue to create spectacular, impactful and relevant television during one of the most transformative chapters in our industry.”

During her time at ABC Studios and ABC Signature, Underwood has overseen a number of series, including Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters,” FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things for Hulu,” Nat Geo’s “A Small Light,” Onyx Collective’s “UnPrisoned” and “Reasonable Doubt,” Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “Big Shot,” “The Muppets Mayhem” and “National Treasure: The Edge of History,” MGM+’s “Godfather of Harlem” as well as Hulu’s “Dollface,” “High Fidelity” and “Little Fires Everywhere.”