Telemundo Studios Launches Vertical Short Dramas as It Expands Alternative Content Strategy

Telemundo Studios has tapped into the short drama market, leaning into its target audience by expanding mobile-first programming.

As soapy vertical short-form dramas have started to take over and become profitable, Telemundo is adapting its telenovela storytelling for the format. The Spanish-language network plans to blend its high drama storytelling within the mobile-first framework.

Each compact episode will be delivered in shorter parts to increase engagement from fans, but “without compromising the essence and quality Telemundo is known for,” the network said in a Wednesday release.

“At Telemundo Studios, we’re pushing storytelling forward with content designed for how people watch today — mobile-first, vertical and always within reach,” Javier Pons, head of Telemundo Studios and chief content officer, told TheWrap. “With biblical stories reimagined for a new generation, we’re seizing the moment to adapt cultural touchstones for today’s audiences. Hispanic viewers have long been at the heart of global culture, and this slate is a powerful way to deliver stories that transcend language, borders and platforms.”

Vertical short dramas, inspired in part by TikTok and other binge-able video models, have taken a life of their own. Largely driven by international markets, the short dramas industry has grown significantly in the past year. Compared to the latter half of 2024, average monthly revenue for the industry is up 12% in 2025, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Chinese vertical shorts titan ReelShorts popularized the addictive format, but other markets have entered the space to compete — including Poland’s DramaShorts, Ukraine’s MyDrama and Singapore’s DramaBox.

Telemundo’s short-form drama slate will feature a wide range of content, including adaptations of Telemundo hits like “Armas de Mujer” and “Diario de un Gigoló,” as well as original productions developed specifically for this new format. Telemundo aims to welcome back dedicated audiences and engage with contemporary viewing preferences.

“María, Mother of God,” the first-of-its-kind biblical vertical series, will reimagine biblical love stories in its 25-episode run. Co-produced with VIP 2000 TV, Telemundo said the series will likely be the first of many biblical titles in the shorts format.

“This project reflects our passion for creating meaningful content that inspires, regardless of religion or age,” María Eugenia Muci, content director at VIP 2000 TV, shared. “We are confident these stories, told from a fresh, fast and emotionally powerful perspective, will resonate with new audiences. This co-production with Telemundo Studios continues the vertical journey that VIP 2000 TV began earlier this year in Miami, reinforcing our commitment to innovative formats.”

The full slate of vertical shorts content will be unveiled at Content Americas 2026.