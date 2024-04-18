Telemundo has created a new structure for its in-house content production studio, the network announced Thursday.

Telemundo Studios has elevated executive Ronald Day to entertainment president and chief content officer, with Day appointing Javier Pons to lead the consolidated Telemundo Studios as executive vice president.

Day, who previously served as entertainment and content strategy president for Telemundo, will expand his purview beyond the network’s entertainment and unscripted programming to include Telemundo Studios, which develops and produces content for both Telemundo and third-party streaming platforms. He will report to NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises chairman Luis Fernández.

“At a time when Telemundo is the most-watched network in primetime, we are super-charging our scripted content production under one strong brand: Telemundo Studios. For almost two decades, Telemundo has led in the production of Spanish-language content made by Hispanics for Hispanics. With this streamlined structure, we are doubling down on our commitment to serve the Latino community with the best scripted content across all platforms for years to come,” Fernández said in a statement. “Ronald has been key in propelling Telemundo to the top with innovative entertainment formats and I am certain that in this new role he will further solidify our leadership position among Latino audiences across all screens.”

Day joined Telemundo in 2018 as the network’s EVP of entertainment and has spearheaded development and production on several primetime reality series, including “La Casa de los Famosos,” “Los 50,” “Exatlon,” “Top Chef VIP” and specials like the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe.

“I am thrilled to lead the newly consolidated team and continue to drive Telemundo’s momentum,” Day said. “We welcome Javier who brings tremendous expertise to this role and will help us leverage our extensive production know-how to continue to be the #1 producer of Spanish-language scripted content in the U.S.”

Reporting directly to Day in the newly created role, Pons will oversee all scripted productions for the Telemundo network and streaming platforms. He most recently served as general director for Globomedia, one of Spain’s top production companies.

“It’s a privilege to join the Telemundo production team leading the evolution of content for Latinos in the U.S. and around the world,” Pons said of his appointment. “At a time when Latino audiences are rapidly growing and evolving, Telemundo is best positioned to serve them with its premium original productions. Telemundo Studios will continue to strengthen the relationship with our audience with entertainment content that connects with their culture, aspirations and emotions.”

The news comes amid several ratings wins for the network, with Telemundo recently ranking as the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network across primetime for three weeks in a row.