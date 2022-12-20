telemundo-peacock-world-cup-ratings

Ratings: Telemundo’s World Cup Finale Coverage Up 65% From 2018 Game

by | December 20, 2022 @ 12:38 PM

The Argentina vs. France match was the most-streamed FIFA World Cup match in U.S. media history, regardless of language

Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup finale coverage of the Argentina vs. France game on Sunday averaged a total audience of 9 million viewers, up 65% from the Russia-held event in 2018 that saw a showdown between France and Croatia.

Overall, the game — which has since been dubbed as one of the greatest of all time — also ranks as the most-streamed FIFA World Cup match in U.S. media history, regardless of language with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 2.96 million viewers, per the network. On streaming, the finale delivered 2,156% more viewers — 23 times more than the 2018 final. The program also ranks as the second most-watched title in a single day in Peacock history, behind only this year’s Super Bowl LVI.

