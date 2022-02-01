Television Academy Adds George Cheeks, Channing Dungey to Executive Committee

George Cheeks and Channing Dungey have been appointed to the Television Academy Executive Committee, it was announced on Tuesday.

Cheeks and Dungey will join returning appointees Gloria Calderón Kellett, Dawn Olmstead, Vernon Sanders and Zack Van Amburg for the 2022 term.

“It is a privilege to be able to tap into the vast experience of these innovative executives to help lead us through what promises to be a dynamic year for our organization and the industry,” Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement. “We will look to these six visionaries for ideas and insight that will shape the Academy’s service to its members and leadership in the industry.”

Cheeks is the president and chief executive officer of CBS and chief content officer, news and sports, for Paramount+. Cheeks oversees CBS-branded assets within ViacomCBS, including CBS Television Network. He previously worked as a senior executive at NBC before joining CBS.

Dungey is chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, handling the studio’s television production activities. Previously she was the VP of original series at Netflix and president of ABC Entertainment before that.