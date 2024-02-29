Diversity of Television Academy Increased by Almost 4% in 2023

From 2022 to 2023, demographic diversity among the Television Academy increased by almost 4% according to the organization’s 2024 Impact Progress Report.

The study, which was conducted in partnership with ReadySet, found that over the past two years the percentage of Academy members who identify as a member of a historically marginalized racial or ethnic group has increased. Members who filled out the survey also reported a greater sense of belonging, especially among women who belonged to historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups. These members, who reported the lowest sense of belonging scores in 2021, reported a 10% increase in that sentiment.

However, that same subgroup still reported an overall lack of belonging, though the sentiment decreased year over year. Non-binary and disabled members also reported similar results.

Of those who answered the survey, 92% of members said that they perceive at least some if not significant progress across all the Academy’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility commitments.

“We are encouraged by the changes we have seen across the Academy and remain

committed to being a catalyst for meaningful progress towards full inclusion across the industry,” Cris Abrego, the Television Academy’s chair, said in a press release. “The impact report is a vital tool for understanding the Academy’s progress, as well as identifying areas in need of investment for our organization and its leadership as we pursue our goal of fostering a dynamic, supportive and accessible professional community.”

Despite these growth indicators, the report noted certain ares that did not see significant improvement over the last year. For example, the sense of belonging overall did not noticeably change from 2021 to 2023. Also, the Television Academy’s net promoter score, which measures customer loyalty to an organization or brand, remained modest during this time period.

The Television Academy completed its first comprehensive DEIA assessment in collaboration with ReadySet in 2021. Though the organization released an Industry Data Report in 2022 and a Transparency Report in 2023, this marked the organization’s first DEIA Impact Progress Report.