Television Academy Elects Cris Abrego as New Chairman

Abrego’s two-year term will start on Jan. 1

Chris Abrego (Television Academy)

The Television Academy has elected Cris Abrego, the CEO of Hyphenate Media Group, as the new chairman of the organization.

Abrego will succeed the current chairman, Frank Scherma, who has served in the office since January of 2019. His two-year term will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

“I am honored to step into this role and feel the significant weight of responsibility in leading the Television Academy into the future, especially in this transformative moment in our business,” Abrego said in a press release. “Our members represent one of the most powerful and exciting industries in the world — our content drives local and global economies and has a formative impact on our culture. As the entertainment ecosystem continues to undergo seismic shifts, I look forward to linking arms with our new officers and governors to lead our Academy and support our membership as we forge the path ahead together.”

Abrego is the CEO of the recently launched media holding company and premium-content studio Hyphenate Media Group, which he launched with his longtime collaborator, Eva Longoria. Over the course of his career, he has overseen several independent production studios, the most recent of which was Banijay. Abrego served as the chairman of the Americas for the French multinational TV production and distribution company and has served as CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings as well as a co-founder of 51 Minds Entertainment. During his two decades in the industry, Abrego has helped produce thousands of hours of content across more than 200 series across network, cable and streaming television.

The newly-elected chairman has served on the Academy’s executive committee and as chairman of the Television Academy Foundation since 2021.

Additionally, the Television Academy has elected Sharon Lieblein as vice chair, Rickey Minor as second vice chair, Allison Binder as secretary and Ann Leslie Uzdavinis as treasurer. These incoming officers were elected by the Board of Governors and will serve a two-year term running from the first of January until Dec. 31, 2025. The Academy also announced its list of newly elected governors, who will serve a two-year term through 2025 alongside their co-governors. Co-governors are currently in the midst of their two-year terms, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.

That’s not the only change the organization made. The TV Academy has also added the title of CEO to its presidential position, which is currently occupied by president and CEO Maury McIntyre. His contract has been renewed through 2026. Heather Cochran, chief financial officer and the newly named chief operating officer, and Susan Spencer, chief marketing officer and the SVP of media and brand management, will extend their contracts through 2025.

