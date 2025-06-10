Viola Davis, Ryan Murphy, Conan O’Brien and Henry Winkler Among 2025 TV Academy Hall of Fame Inductees

Six TV legends will be inducted into the Television Academy’s 27th Hall of Fame. Viola Davis, Don Mischer, Ryan Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Mike Post and Henry Winkler will all be honored.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held during the Televerse Festival on Aug. 16. The ceremony honors people who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television either over their lifetime career or through singular achievements. Since its inception in 1984, more than 150 people ranging from actors and costume designers to writers and animators have been bestowed this honor.

Davis has made history time and time again for her art and work. A coveted EGOT winner, Davis was the first Black actress to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her role in “How to Get Away with Murder.” She was also named one of the most influential people in the world in 2017’s Time 100 and was honored with the Public Counsel’s William O. Douglas Award in 2022 for her commitment to social justice causes. Earlier this year, Davis was also bestowed the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The late Don Mischer was a producer and director of live television events as well as the founder of Don Mischer Productions. Over the course of his career, he worked on everything from the Emmys and We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial to Super Bowl Halftime shows and the Winter Olympic Games. Over the course of his esteemed career, Mischer was honored with 15 Emmys, a record 10 Directors Guild of America Awards for Outstanding Directorial Achievement, two NAACP Image Awards, a Peabody Award for excellence in broadcasting, Europe’s Gold Rose of Montreux and the 2012 Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television from the Producers Guild of America. Mischer died in April of 2025.

Known for his work on everything from “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” to “Pose,” Ryan Murphy has created some of the most iconic and critically acclaimed series on television. The prolific writer, director and producer has transformed the television landscape through his dedication to bringing the stories of marginalized characters to mainstream audiences. So far, Murphy has won six Emmys out of 38 nominations, a Tony and two Grammy awards.

Over the course of his career, Conan O’Brien has had a 28-year career as a late-night host, one of the longest tenures in late night history. The comedian, writer and producer has won five Emmy Awards, seven Writers Guild Awards, the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Television Host” and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. O’Brien has also hosted two Emmy Awards, the Oscars and performed at the White House Correspondents Dinner for two presidents.

“These trailblazing performers, creators and producers have left an indelible mark on our industry. Their groundbreaking work has shaped and elevated the television landscape in profound ways,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said in a statement to press. “We are honored to welcome these legends into the Hall of Fame and to recognize their exceptional contributions to the evolution of television.”

“All six honorees have elevated the art of storytelling and have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history,” Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, said. “Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honor their legacy.”

