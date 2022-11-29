‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Hulu has renewed soapy college drama “Tell Me Lies” for Season 2, one month after the first season finale hit the streaming service.

“Tell Me Lies” documents the tumultuous relationship between then college students Lucy and Stephen as it unfolds over eight years, with its first season hinging on the mysterious death of Lucy’s first year roommate.

Though no official Season 2 release date or information about cast or plot are known, executive producer and showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer told TheWrap before the renewal that a potential second season would showcase more of the characters’ adult years starting with the engagement party, while also picking up where the series left off in college.

Oppenheimer also teased in October that potential future episodes will shine a light on other ensemble characters, namely Diana and Bree, since “everyone wants a lot more Bree.”

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White took lead roles in season one as Lucy and Stephen, respectively, alongside Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.

For the first season, Oppenheimer served as executive producer and showrunner alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski, who executive produced under their Belletrist Productions banner. Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan executive produced for Rebelle Media while Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer executive produced for Vice Media’s Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also served as executive producer.

Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Lovering served as a consulting producer in the first season.

The news follows several other book-to-television adaptation launches from Hulu Originals, including “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Washington Black,” “Saint X” and “Interior Chinatown.” “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Saint X” are from ABC Signature, while “Washington Black” and “Interior Chinatown” are under 20th Television — which together make up Disney Television Studios.