Telluride Film Festival Unveils 50th Anniversary Poster Art by Meow Wolf’s Luke Dorman

The Telluride Film Festival turns 50 this year (though it remains to be seen how many of the chief film festivals in North America will go off without a hitch due to the duo actor/writer strikes currently unfolding), but until we know more, you can feast your eyes on this brand-new, eye-poppingly colorful poster promoting the popular Colorado annual event.

The artists chosen to design the poster is Luke Dorman, the principal graphic designer of the Santa Fe-based Meow Wolf, a hugely attended multimedia arts center that now has outposts in Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth and Las Vegas, with one on the way in the Houston area in 2024. As an homage to the festival’s history, Dorman reconfigured a single moment from each of the 49 installments to include in this half-century poster.

“Fifty years is a momentous milestone,” Dorman said, returning to artists duty after drawing up the 2021 poster. “It’s an incredible honor to be asked to return as the poster artist for such a monumental anniversary and to be able to contribute to such a special festival.”

Dorman joins a distinguished list of commissioned poster artists for the Telluride festival, including Laurie Anderson, Chuck Jones, Dave Eggers, Julian Schnabel and Edwina White, among many others.

“[Luke’s 2021 poster] provided the extra lift we needed,” Telluride Film Festival director Julie Huntsinger said. “It reminded us that so much of what we do is about the love and passion for cinema, and to be exuberant. As we were approaching our big year, the Festival’s 50th birthday, we decided to ask him to conjure more of that joy again, and he has surpassed our expectations by a mile.”

For more information on posters, dates and upcoming events, visit the 50th Telluride Film Festival website at www.telluridefilmfestival.org