Venice Film Festival Jury Adds Jane Campion, Martin McDonagh, Laura Poitras and Mia Hansen-Løve

The main jury for the upcoming Venice Film Festival has added a number of prestigious filmmakers, with Jane Campion, Martin McDonagh, Laura Poitras and Mia Hansen-Løve joining jury president Damien Chazelle for the festival.

Other jurors on the panel include Saleh Bakri (“Wajib”), Gabriele Mainetti (“They Call Me Jeeg”), Santiago Mitre (“Argentina, 1985”) and Shu Qi (“The Assassin”).

The jury is responsible for awarding the following prizes during the festival: Golden Lion for Best Film, Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay and “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

The festival also unveiled the juries for the other sections on Thursday, with the Orizzonti section jury set to include Jonas Carpignano, Kaouther Ben Hania, Kahlil Joseph, Jean-Paul Salomé and Tricia Tuttle.

The “Luigi De Laurentis” award for a debut film, Lion of the Future, jury will be presided over by Alice Diop with jurors including Faouzi Bensaïdi, Laura Citarella, Andrea De Sica and Chloe Domont.

The juries were announced hours after SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP failed to reach an agreement, leading to an impending SAG-AFTRA strike that could wreak havoc on the fall film festival season.

The 80th Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.