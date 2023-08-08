“Temptation Island” is spicing up the summer with a special bonus episode.

“Temptation Island: Secrets Revealed,” which will feature behind-the-scenes footage and bloopers from the reality show’s fifth installment, will debut exclusively on Peacock before airing in its regular timeslot on USA Network.

The one-hour special, hosted by Mark L. Walberg, will begin streaming on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 10, before premiering on USA Network on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 9 p.m.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap of the episode, Mark surprises Sebastian and Tahjicc with an impromptu visit following heated drama in the house. When Mark asks the men if they’ve been vulnerable with the women, the men open up in a way that even surprises themselves.

“Since my ex, it’s been hard for me to do that,” Sebastian says in the clip. “And then you come into this situation where you think it’s going to be fun and everything, but then s–t gets real … all the guys, the competition, the outside — why let your guard down when it could just be easily broken as well?”

For Tahjicc, who previously revealed in a game that he had never met his dad, feelings of “never knowing the answer” or “never having the conversation” had been weighing on him, prompting an emotional moment as Tahjicc leaned on Sebastian and cried.

“It would be impossible for you as a child to think, if your father is not around, that it wasn’t your fault,” Mark tells Tahjicc. “But it’s not your fault.”

After Mark left the duo with some words of wisdom — telling Tahjicc he can’t be a dad but he can be an uncle — Sebastian shared his care for Tahjicc, telling him he’ll always be there for him.

“I’d been trying to find a way to talk about it with you,” Sebastian said to Tahjicc. “Sometimes you might want to maybe not talk about it, so I’m glad that happened because I just wanted to let you know, if you wanna vent or just talk to me — whatever it is — I’m here for you.”

You can watch the full clip above.

The bonus episode will serve as a precursor to the Season 5 finale, whose first half will air Wednesday, Aug. 16, on USA Network while Part 2 premieres on Aug. 23.

“Temptation Island” Season 5 premieres Wednesday nights on USA Network and is available to stream on Peacock .