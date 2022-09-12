Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.

In her new position Kennedy will develop a robust pipeline of new, original lifestyle and daytime programming across A+E’s portfolio of networks, fast channels, the newly-launched multi-platform Home.Made.Nation, as well as for worldwide sales and distribution.

“Teri brings a wealth of experience and deep relationships in the creative community to help bolster A+E’s industry leading slate and deep library of original lifestyle and daytime programming,” A+E Networks president of programming Rob Sharenow said in a statement. “Her expertise will be instrumental in further driving A+E’s status as a nonfiction content creation powerhouse.”

Kennedy is an Emmy-winning producer, having garnered five nominations and one win for her work as a producer on CBS’ long-running reality competition series “Survivor.” She most recently served as president and chief content creator for Related Content Group where she worked on the development and production of a wide variety of programming for networks and streaming platforms.

Previously, Kennedy served as executive vice president of development and original programming for Steve Harvey’s East One Twelve Productions after her serving in the same role for Ryan Seacrest Productions. Kennedy has also held various senior executive roles at Oxygen Media, including senior vice president of Current Production.

A+E Networks is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media, including A&E, Lifetime, The History Channel, LMN, FYI, VICE TV and Blaze.