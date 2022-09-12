We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Saturday Night Live’ to Return in October With 3 Back-to-Back New Shows

The new season will be without seven previous castmembers when it returns, including Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson

NBC

“Saturday Night Live” Season 48 will premiere on Oct. 1, kicking off three brand-new shows in a row for the new season on NBC.

The hosts and musical guests for these episodes have not yet been announced, but will be shortly. The next new episodes will air Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

In addition to the live broadcast on NBC, the “SNL” season premiere episode will stream live on Peacock on Oct. 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. You can also watch every season of “SNL” right now on Peacock.

New cast members for “SNL” Season 48 have yet to be announced, but we learned earlier this month that Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor will not be returning. Newcomer Aristotle Athiras, who debuted as a featured player last season, will also not be back.

They are now among seven cast members who have announced exits from the long-running NBC series, joining Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, all of whom won’t be back this year.

