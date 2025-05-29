Terrence Howard Film ‘Cipher’ Crew Goes on Strike in Push for IATSE Contract

Crew workers for “Cipher,” a low-budget independent production starring Terrence Howard that is currently shooting in Kentucky, have gone on strike as part of an effort to organize for a union contract under IATSE.

According to a representative for the below-the-line workers union, shooting for “Cipher” began on May 12 in Louisville with a mix of union and non-union crew members. The film has a $3 million budget with a $1 million tax credit from the Kentucky Entertainment Initiative, and is shooting under a Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA contract.

This past Monday, IATSE reached out to the “Cipher” production company notifying it that the majority of crew members had signed authorization cards signaling their intent to organize to make the film an IATSE production, with health plan and pension benefits being the primary reason for the crew members’ desire to collectively bargain.

The union gave the producers until call time on Wednesday to respond but did not hear back, leading the crew members to stage a “recognition strike.” IATSE sources say they do not know at this time whether Howard or any of the film’s cast, which also includes Paula Patton, have crossed the picket line and performed with a replacement crew.

TheWrap has reached out to the production company for comment and will update with any response.