Terry Press Named Amblin Partners’ Strategy and Communications President

Terry Press has been named President of Strategy and Communications for Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners.

In the role, which was newly created ahead of Press’ hiring, she will join the executive team to oversee strategy for all elements of marketing, publicity and communications across both film and television.

“Since the earliest days of DreamWorks, Terry has been a vital part of our DNA, championing our films with her marketing expertise and passion for film. Her reputation in the industry for excellence is well known and we have a long-shared history of great experiences together. I am happy that she will be returning to Amblin to work with me, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Jeff Small, Holly Bario, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and our entire Amblin family,” said Spielberg and Amblin CEO Jeff Small in a statement.

“Simply put, Steven Spielberg is the most influential and successful director/producer of our times, a remarkable human being, and a fervent believer in the power of film and television to be both entertainment and art,” said Press. He is an inspiration, and I could not think of a better team to be a part of than the Amblin group. As the entertainment business continues to evolve and redefine itself, Amblin is uniquely positioned to continue as one of the most storied brands of all time.”

Press will continue in her role as a consultant for Turner Classic Movies, where Spielberg, as well as Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson act as advisors to the channel.

Press previously served as the head of marketing for Spielberg’s now defunct DreamWorks SKG, the studio he co-launched with David Geffen and Jeffrey Katzenberg. She also was President of CBS Films where she worked alongside the team at Lionsgate on production, marketing and distribution of films like “The Woman in Black,” “Seven Psychopaths” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.”