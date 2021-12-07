Thandiwe Newton in Talks to Join ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

“Westworld” star Thandiwe Newton is in talks to join HBO Max’s “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” an upcoming trilogy capper of the “Magic Mike” male stripper series starring Channing Tatum and directed by Steven Soderbergh.



Newton’s role is being kept under wraps but is said to be the female lead of the film opposite Mike Lane, the stripper played by Tatum who took a 19-year-old newcomer under his wing in the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 before leaving the club where he performed. He was brought back to the stage by his old coworkers in the 2015 sequel “Magic Mike XXL.”

Series producer Gregory Jacobs, who also directed “XXL,” returns to produce “Last Dance” with screenwriter Reid Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.



Newton is also slated to return to “Westworld,” a show that has earned her three Emmy nominations and is greenlit for a fourth season. She most recently appeared in the Warner Bros. film “Reminiscence,” which was directed by “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy and is attached to star alongside Chris Pine in the spy thriller “All the Old Knives,” which will be released by Amazon Studios next year.



Newton is repped by WME, and the talks were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.