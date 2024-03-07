Hulu is taking viewers inside the 40-year-long journey of Bon Jovi in a new four-part docuseries premiering April 26.

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” depicts the iconic rock and roll band on tour in February 2022, following their fits and starts in real-time as they attempt to chart out their future.

The series also relives the group’s triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction. It even dives into the uncertain future of front-man Jon Bon Jovi, whose vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

“There was no plan B in my life,” he says in the trailer. “Bon Jovi was all or nothing.”

In addition to Jon Bon Jovi, the project features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Tico Torres, Richie Sambora, David Bryan, Phil X, John Shanks, Obie O’Brien, Everett Bradley, Doc McGhee, Dorothea Bongiovi, Matt Bongiovi, Paul Korzilius and Dean Grillo.

It will also utilize personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.

“Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” is directed and executive produced by Gotham Chopra (“Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” “Man in the Arena,” “Tom vs. Time”) and Religion of Sports’ Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran. Alex Trudeau Viriato serves as producer and editor.

Check out the full trailer in the video above.