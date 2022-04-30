‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Reunites Most of the Original Cast

Most of “That ’70s Show” main cast members will be returning for its spinoff “That ’90s Show” when it comes to Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama are among the stars of “That ’70s Show” set to make guest appearances in the upcoming spinoff as their original characters. Danny Masterson, or Hyde, will not be returning, as he prepares to go on trial for multiple sexual assault allegations.

It was previously confirmed that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are starring in “That ’90s Show” in their roles as Red and Kitty Forman from the original series. The spinoff will add new cast members Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos.

Here’s the logline: Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon), is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith). Sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

The comedy series is getting 10 episodes on Netflix, with the original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner returning as writers and executive producers. “That 70’s Show” alum Gregg Mettler joins as a writer and showrunner.

“That ’70s Show” originally debuted on Fox in 1998 and ran for eight seasons totaling 200 episodes.