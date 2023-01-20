With almost 20 years since the last episode of “That 70’s Show” aired, Netflix has revived this instant classic from the dead. “That ’90’s Show,” streaming on Netflix, pays homage to the original – delivering a fresh yet nostalgic spin-off, where original fans will find something to like.

All of the same actors and characters have returned for the spinoff and deliver the same brand of warm-hearted, light humor that we once came to love. This is nothing short of a miracle, with even cast members themselves doubting the producers could make it happen, with Topher Grace stating in an interview – “It would be so hard to bring that crew together. For me, I’d do it if no one ever saw it. Just ’cause it would be great to hang out with them for a week or something.”

“That 90’s Show” is set in the summer of 1995 and centers on Leia, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, as she spends her holidays with her grandparents. Although Leia is one of many new characters in the show, we essentially start the show right where we left off – at Red and Kitty’s home, as they fuss and argue over something trivial. The following episodes see a new generation of kids come and go, setting up permanently in the basement of Jay Kelso, son of the well-known original Mace Coronel.

The music from the show shares a familiar theme to its predecessor, however classic hits from the 70’s have now been replaced by classics from the 90’s. Wildly popular and iconic tracks from artists such as Salt n Pepa, Montell Jordan, Alanis Morissette and the Muffs can be heard in various episodes.

James Iha, better known as the lead guitarist from rock band “Smashing Pumpkins” is composing the original music for the television series. Iha is also responsible for the rework of the show’s original theme song, “In the Street” by Cheap Trick. The original theme song from That 70’s Show was coincidentally also a cover, originally by “Big Star”.

Time will tell how todays’ audiences respond to a show from an era long gone. Perhaps the simplicity and charm of this classic will suffice as viewers scroll Instagram and TikTok endlessly.

Below is the complete list of songs from each of the episodes, sourced from WhatSong.

Episode 1: That 90’s Pilot

“Groove is in the Heart” – Deee-Lite

“You Oughta Know” – Alanis Morissette

“Sad Tomorrow” – The Muffs

Episode 2: Free Leia

“Tell Me Something Good” – Rufus (feat. Chaka Khan)

Episode 3: Lip Smackers

“This is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan

“Shoop” – Salt n’ Pepa

Episode 4: Rave

None

Episode 5: Step by Step

“Here Comes the Hotstepper (Heartical Mix)” – Ini Kamoze

Episode 6: The Birthday Girl

“I’ll Make Love To You” – Boyz II Men

“Slow Ride” – Foghat

“The World I Know” – Collective Soul

Episode 7: Boyfriend Day One

None

Episode 8: Summer Storm

“No Rain” – Blind Melon

Episode 9: Dirty Double Booker

“Cowboys From Hell” – Pantera

Episode 10: Kids in America

“I Wish” – Skee-Lo

“Kids in America” – The Muffs