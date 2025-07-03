‘The Accountant 2’ Debuts on Prime Video as Week’s Top Streaming Movie With 1.4 Billion Minutes

“The Accountant 2” debuted on Prime Video as the week’s most-watched streaming movie with nearly 1.4 billion viewing minutes.

After making its theatrical release in late April, “The Accountant 2” arrived on Prime Video on June 5, where it debuted to 1.38 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 2, becoming the week’s most-watched streaming movie on Nielsen’s streaming chart, well ahead of Netflix’s “Straw,” which scored 881 million viewing minutes in the same interval.

On Nielsen’s overall streaming chart, “The Accountant 2” was second only to Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” which tallied up an impressive 2.88 billion minutes across its three seasons during the week, which aligned with the debut of Season 3 on June 5.

“Ginny & Georgia” scored the fourth-best week for a streaming title in 2025 so far, behind “Squid Game,” which scored 4.6 billion minutes in the first week of 2025 with the release of Season 2, as well as “The Night Agent,” which scored 3.11 billion minutes and 2.92 billion minutes during consecutive weeks in late January.

Behind “Ginny & Georgia” and “The Accountant 2” on the overall streaming list was a slew of Netflix titles, with TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” coming in third place with 1.14 billion minutes, while “Dept. Q” took fourth place with 1.1 billion minutes and “Straw” took fifth place with 881 million minutes.

Nielsen overall chart mainstay “Bluey” took the No. 6 spot on the list with 847 million minutes on Disney+ during the week, coming in ahead of Prime Video’s “The Better Sister,” which scored 776 million minutes viewed.

“Love Island USA,” whose buzzy Season 7 has dominated conversation on social media, finally arrived on the Nielsen lists, logging 772 million minutes in its first week on Peacock as the No. 8 overall streaming program and the No. 4 most-watched streaming original series. Adults 18-34 comprised of 57% of the reality dating show’s audience, tying with “Bob’s Burgers” for the highest concentration within that demo of any Top 10 title during the week.