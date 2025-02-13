‘The Accountant 2’ Trailer: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Are Bros on a Mission

Ben Affleck is back to his extremely particular ways in the action-packed first trailer for “The Accountant 2.” The sequel finds Affleck reprising the role of an autistic numbers whiz, this time teaming up with his brother (played by Jon Bernthal) to investigate the murder of his friend — J.K. Simmons returning for a brief stint.

The same filmmaking team that made the 2016 film a hit is back for the sequel: Gavin O’Connor directs from a screenplay by Bill Dubuque, although Anna Kendrick is nowhere to be seen in this first trailer. Instead, Affleck’s character is working alongside a federal agent played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

The first film was made by Warner Bros. and grossed $155 million against a $44 million budget, but grew in stature over the years. Affleck said he was spurred to make a sequel given how many people would come up to him and want to ask about “The Accountant.”

Affleck produced “The Accountant 2” through his Artists Equity, and the R-rated sequel will be released exclusively in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios on April 25 before streaming on Prime Video at a date to be announced.

The film will have its world premiere at the SXSW film festival in March.