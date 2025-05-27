‘The Agency’ Begins Production on Season 2 | Exclusive

“The Agency” is back in full force. The American spy thriller began production on Season 2 in London Tuesday, TheWrap has learned.

The Paramount+ hit will see the returns of Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, Harriet Sansom Harris, John Magaro, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Andrew Brooke, India Fowler, Reza Brojerdi, Alex Reznik and Richard Gere. Additionally, Tony winner Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, both of whom wrote “Ford v Ferrari” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” will return to the drama as writers and executive producers.

An adaptation of the acclaimed French drama “Le Bureau des Légendes,” “The Agency: Central Intelligence” follows Fassbender’s codenamed agent Martian, a CIA who’s spent the past several years of his life undercover. But when his lover Samia (Turner-Smith) is taken as a political prisoner in Sudan, Martian will do anything in his power to save her. The series follows Martian as he balances a demanding work life that requires him to give up all personal connections with his relationships with his daughter and the woman he loves.

“The only way out is deeper in. A knife edge Martian must walk if he is to save love, life, and his mission,” a logline for the series reads. Check out a teaser for the new season below:

“Le Bureau des Légendes” was originally created by Eric Rochant and is a CANAL+ Creation Originale series produced by TOP — The Originals Productions — as well as Federation Studios.

“The Agency” is executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz for MTV Entertainment Studios as well as David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari for 101 Studios. Other EPs include Michael Fassbender and Joe Wright; George Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures; Alex Berger for TOP; as well as Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America.

“The Agency” was commissioned by Paramount+ and produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The spy thriller was co-distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution and Federation Studios.

The first season of the international drama became the most streamed new Showtime original in the history of the network. The first two episodes of the series secured 5.1 million cross-platform viewers globally in their first six days, according to Paramount+ with Showtime.