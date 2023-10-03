‘The Alchemist’ Movie in the Works From Legendary and TriStar

Paolo Coelho’s modern classic “The Alchemist” is about to become a major motion picture. Legendary Entertainment has nabbed the film, television and ancillary rights to the worldwide literary sensation. Sony’s TriStar Pictures is set to distribute. Jack Thorne will pen the adaptation, which has been in development since at least 2016.

The novel concerns a young shepherd journeying to the pyramids of Egypt after having a recurring dream of finding fortune and glory within the ancient tombs. The story of the treasures Santiago finds along the way has taught its readers about the wisdom of listening to their hearts, learning to read the omens strewn along life’s path, and following one’s dreams.

The novel, originally published in 1988 in Portuguese, has sold over 150 million copies since its publication. Its legion of fans took to its suggestion that “When you truly want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” It holds the record for the most translated work by any living author, with over 80 translations. “The Alchemist” has won several literary awards, including the Grand Prix Litteraire Elle, the Nielsen Gold Book Award, and the Corine International Award for fiction.

Coelho is the 22nd highest-selling author who ever lived. His works have been translated into 88 languages in over 170 countries.

Jack Thorne has a slew of well-received adaptations under his belt, including HBO’s “His Dark Materials” and Netflix’s “Enola Holmes.” He also penned the stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” from J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Thorne’s original story. He is currently repped by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, as well as Casarotto Ramsay & Associates in the UK.

There is no word on anyone else attached to the upcoming film, nor a release date. It’s a case of a studio looking for new-to-cinema IP in an ecosystem where many ongoing franchises have peaked. Success may lie in selling the film not as the next “Harry Potter” or the next “Lord of the Rings” but rather the first “Alchemist.”

Legendary will next release the “Toxic Avenger” remake that premiered at Fantastic Fest last month, and also has “The Book of Clarence” and “Dune: Part Two” on the horizon as well as the “Godzilla” Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” which debuts in November.

TriStar Pictures will next release Eli Roth’s horror film “Thanksgiving” and teamed up with Legendary on the Biblical epic “The Book of Clarence.”