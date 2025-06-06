Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Clip From ‘The Amateur’ | Exclusive

“The Amateur” is nearly home.

The Rami Malek-led thriller, about a CIA analyst that vows revenge for the murder of his wife, came out earlier this spring and made more than $95 million – a rare win for an original, older-skewering studio movie. And, if for some reason, you missed out on “The Amateur” the first time around, you will have another chance, as the movie arrives on June 10 on digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray beginning July 8.

And what’s more – we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the release’s special features, which goes into detail on one of the most unforgettable moments from the film. Watch it below.

In case you missed any of the trailers, there is a moment where Malek’s character tracks one of the killers down in an elevated swimming pool and detonates the pool, making it look like a horrifying, “Final Destination”-accident but really it is not. As they state in the clip, the sequence was augmented with some eye-popping effects work from Industrial Light & Magic, but the practical element of the sequence is just as cool and clever.

This is the vibe you’ll get from the rest of the movie – it feels like a deliberate throwback, to a time before interconnected cinematic universes and whatever the “Minecraft Movie” was. And isn’t that refreshing? Like a nice evening dip in the pool.

You can watch “The Amateur” at home starting June 10 via digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray beginning July 8.