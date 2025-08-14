‘The Amazing Race’ Season 38 Cast Features 14 ‘Big Brother’ Fan-Favorites | Photos

When “The Amazing Race” returns for Season 38 next month, loyal CBS viewers will be treated to a bunch of familiar faces in the form of past “Big Brother” contestants.
Fourteen former houseguests — including three winners — will be partnering up with their real-world loved ones in a race around the world, or at least Europe, visiting places like Amsterdam, Prague, Budapest and Romania along the way.
“’The Amazing Race’ takes the Racers and viewers on an unforgettable journey. With a traveling crew of over 100 people, over the course of 38 seasons, we have traveled to nearly 100 countries and over 1 million miles, an extraordinary feat of storytelling and logistics,” co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri said in a Thursday statement. “For this season, it was fun to bring the former ‘Big Brother’ players out of the house and on an adventure in the real world, as the Race is a global triumph that continues to inspire and connect people all over the world.”
Plus, the Sept. 25 premiere isn’t even close to the first crossover episode between these two series. Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas, Janelle Pierzina, Britney Haynes, Elissa Slater, Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Jeff Weldon, Jackie Ibarra, Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf, Jeff Schroeder, Jordan Lloyd and Alison Irwin have all competed on both. Still, despite this new cast, no single contestant has yet to complete the CBS trifecta of “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother.”
Meet the full cast of “The Amazing Race” Season 38’s “Big Brother” players and their loved ones, below:
Enzo Palumbo – Big Brother 12, Big Brother 22
Jack Palumbo
Brothers
Natalie Negrotti – Big Brother 18
Stephanie Negrotti
Sisters
Kat Dunn – Big Brother 21
Alex Romo
Dating
Hannah Chaddha – Big Brother 23
Simone Chaddha
Sisters
Taylor Hale – Big Brother 24 (Winner)
Kyland Young – Big Brother 23
Dating
Joseph Abdin – Big Brother 24
Adam Abdin
Brothers
Matt “Turner” Turner – Big Brother 24
Megan Turner
Newlyweds
Izzy Gleicher – Big Brother 25
Paige Seber
Engaged
Jag Bains – Big Brother 25 (Winner)
Jas Bains
Brothers
Chelsie Baham – Big Brother 26 (Winner)
Jack Baham
Father/daughter
Rubina Bernabe – Big Brother 26
Kristine Bernabe
Sisters
Tucker Des Lauriers – Big Brother 26
Eric Des Lauriers
Brothers
Angela Murray – Big Brother 26
Lexi Murray
Mother/daughter
“The Amazing Race” Season 38 premieres Thursday, Sept. 25, on CBS before moving to its regular Wednesday night time slot on Oct. 1. New episodes then stream on Paramount+.