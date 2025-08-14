‘The Amazing Race’ Season 38 Cast Features 14 ‘Big Brother’ Fan-Favorites | Photos

When “The Amazing Race” returns for Season 38 next month, loyal CBS viewers will be treated to a bunch of familiar faces in the form of past “Big Brother” contestants.

Fourteen former houseguests — including three winners — will be partnering up with their real-world loved ones in a race around the world, or at least Europe, visiting places like Amsterdam, Prague, Budapest and Romania along the way.

“’The Amazing Race’ takes the Racers and viewers on an unforgettable journey. With a traveling crew of over 100 people, over the course of 38 seasons, we have traveled to nearly 100 countries and over 1 million miles, an extraordinary feat of storytelling and logistics,” co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri said in a Thursday statement. “For this season, it was fun to bring the former ‘Big Brother’ players out of the house and on an adventure in the real world, as the Race is a global triumph that continues to inspire and connect people all over the world.”

Plus, the Sept. 25 premiere isn’t even close to the first crossover episode between these two series. Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas, Janelle Pierzina, Britney Haynes, Elissa Slater, Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo, Jeff Weldon, Jackie Ibarra, Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf, Jeff Schroeder, Jordan Lloyd and Alison Irwin have all competed on both. Still, despite this new cast, no single contestant has yet to complete the CBS trifecta of “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race” and “Big Brother.”

Meet the full cast of “The Amazing Race” Season 38’s “Big Brother” players and their loved ones, below:

Jack and Enzo (CBS) Enzo Palumbo – Big Brother 12, Big Brother 22

Jack Palumbo

Brothers

Natalie and Stephanie (CBS) Natalie Negrotti – Big Brother 18

Stephanie Negrotti

Sisters

Kat and Alex (CBS) Kat Dunn – Big Brother 21

Alex Romo

Dating

Hannah and Simone (CBS) Hannah Chaddha – Big Brother 23

Simone Chaddha

Sisters

Kyland and Taylor (CBS) Taylor Hale – Big Brother 24 (Winner)

Kyland Young – Big Brother 23

Dating

Joseph and Adam (CBS) Joseph Abdin – Big Brother 24

Adam Abdin

Brothers

Megan and Turner (CBS) Matt “Turner” Turner – Big Brother 24

Megan Turner

Newlyweds

Izzy and Paige (CBS) Izzy Gleicher – Big Brother 25

Paige Seber

Engaged

Jas and Jag (CBS) Jag Bains – Big Brother 25 (Winner)

Jas Bains

Brothers

Jack and Chelsie (CBS) Chelsie Baham – Big Brother 26 (Winner)

Jack Baham

Father/daughter

Kristine and Rubina (CBS) Rubina Bernabe – Big Brother 26

Kristine Bernabe

Sisters

Tucker and Eric (CBS) Tucker Des Lauriers – Big Brother 26

Eric Des Lauriers

Brothers

Angela and Lexi (CBS) Angela Murray – Big Brother 26

Lexi Murray

Mother/daughter

“The Amazing Race” Season 38 premieres Thursday, Sept. 25, on CBS before moving to its regular Wednesday night time slot on Oct. 1. New episodes then stream on Paramount+.