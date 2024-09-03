Donald Trump Movie ‘The Apprentice’ Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Boost Theatrical Release

Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong’s controversial movie about Donald Trump is taking matters into its own hands. “The Apprentice” is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with the goal of keeping the film “in as many theaters as possible for as long as possible,” a Tuesday press release reads.

“‘The Apprentice’ is first and foremost humanist, which makes it radically different from all the political noise,” executive producer Amy Baer said in a statement.

“Despite the integrity of the film and without even seeing it, Trump’s campaign sought to suppress it,” producer Dan Bekerman added. “The idea that artists can no longer freely criticize the powerful should concern us all. We need your help to resoundingly reject this dangerous precedent.”

“The Apprentice” was written by Gabriel Sherman and stars Stan as Trump, Strong as late prosecutor Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump. The movie centers around a young Trump, who is eager to make a name for himself and prove himself to his wealthy family in 1970s New York. When he comes under the spell of the “cutthroat attorney,” he helps transform the businessman into the figure we know today.

Moments before its public announcement, the Kickstarter already secured $10,300 of its stated $100,000 goal.

As is always the case with Kickstarter, there will be tiered rewards based on donations to the “Release The Apprentice” campaign. A $25 donation will allow contributors to stream the movie after it hits theaters. For a $100 donation, contributors will have their names added to special section on the end credits roller. As for higher level rewards, those include one of three toupees worn by Stan in the movie, as well as VIP tickets to attend the film’s New York City premiere. All backers will be given a “Backer Badge Kit” they can use to amplify the film and its Kickstarter campaign.

“The Apprentice” was produced by Bekerman for Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures, Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films, Louis Tisne and Ali Abbasi. Executive producers include Baer and Sherman in addition to Fred Benenson, Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Levi Woodward, Niamh Fagan, Greg Denny, James Shani, Noor Alfallah, Andy Cohen, Andrew Frank, Neil Mathieson, Lee Broda, Blair Ward, Brian Tyler Cohen and Anders Erden.

Distribution for “The Apprentice” in the United States has long been a complicated topic. Despite its buzzy premieres in Cannes and Telluride, neither major theatrical studios nor streamers have picked up the project. The prevailing theory for why this is happening is fear of Trump and engaging with the MAGA voter base. In August, Tom Ortenberg’s Briarcliff Entertainment acquired the movie for domestic distribution. According to an insider familiar with the matter, they’re targeting a wide release before the November election.