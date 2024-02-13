“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei is leaning into his creative side.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode, a mixed media creator instructs the ladies on the group date to write one sentence to communicate their true feelings for Joey.

After finalizing their phrase, the women — which include Autumn Waggoner, Jess Edwards, Daisy Kent, Jenn Tran, Madina Alam, Lexi Young, Kelsey Toussant and Katelyn DeBacker — are challenged to turn their sentence into art.

“It is a little hard to express what Joey means to us in one sentence,” Toussant says in the clip. “I still need more information — I still need to get to know him more.”

Toussant is among the women courting Graziadei who have not yet had the opportunity for a 1-on-1 date, while Kent, Tran and Young have all secured the solo time with the leading man.

Graziadei polishes up his hair in the painting — admitting it looks “horrible — and eventually reveals his creation, which depicts himself in a suit holding a large, out-of-proportion ring.

“I think it just shows that you’re here for a reason,” Daisy says when asked to guess what Graziadei’s creation signifies.

“I said, ‘Taking a leap even though I might fall, with the hope of a forever love,’” Graziadei responds.

Next up to show their masterpiece is Tran, whose painted yellow surfboard is a dead giveaway to Graziadei of a reference to their 2 1-on-1 during Week 2, during which Graziadei tried to teach Tran how to surf.

“I’m not really sure what the little black thing is,” Graziadei says of Tran’s painting, to which Tran responded, “that is a manatee,” immediately cracking Graziadei up.

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Bachelor” premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with new episodes dropping Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.